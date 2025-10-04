First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Bought by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,337 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 19.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in First Solar by 55.3% during the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 244,218 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 87,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 6.6% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $4,434,958.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at $16,317,279.66. This trade represents a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.06 price target (up from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $230.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.89. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $240.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.