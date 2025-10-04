Sava Infond d.o.o. Purchases 1,900 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 78,715 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.22.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. CLSA began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

