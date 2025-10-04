Head to Head Contrast: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

MetLife has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MetLife and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetLife 0 2 10 1 2.92 SiriusPoint 0 1 2 2 3.20

Valuation and Earnings

MetLife currently has a consensus price target of $94.64, suggesting a potential upside of 14.83%. SiriusPoint has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.32%. Given SiriusPoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SiriusPoint is more favorable than MetLife.

This table compares MetLife and SiriusPoint”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetLife $70.99 billion 0.77 $4.43 billion $5.90 13.97 SiriusPoint $2.60 billion 0.83 $199.90 million $0.89 20.91

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. MetLife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MetLife and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetLife 5.83% 19.88% 0.82% SiriusPoint 4.38% 6.57% 1.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of MetLife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MetLife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MetLife beats SiriusPoint on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, it provides fixed, indexed-linked, and variable annuities; pension products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; longevity reinsurance solutions; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. This segment offers medical insurance products, trip cancellation programs, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance services. The Insurance & Services segment provides accident and health, marine and energy, property and casualty, mortgage, environmental, workers' compensation, commercial auto lines, professional liability, and other lines of business. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.