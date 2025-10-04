Willner & Heller LLC Buys 415 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.21.

Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $284.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.87 and a 52-week high of $315.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.42. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

