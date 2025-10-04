ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $53.55 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 2.0% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $53,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in American Express by 7.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 84,483 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial grew its position in American Express by 42.3% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,005 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in American Express by 13.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $330.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.24. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $349.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

