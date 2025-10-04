SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Purchased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.