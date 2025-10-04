7,000 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Acquired by WT Asset Management Ltd

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Zscaler makes up approximately 0.2% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after acquiring an additional 578,883 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.43.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $3,141,875.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,519.40. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,884 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $305.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.18 and its 200-day moving average is $263.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $318.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,131.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.