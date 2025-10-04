Azarias Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Scholastic Corporation $SCHL

Azarias Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. Scholastic makes up about 3.4% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned 1.29% of Scholastic worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ananym Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scholastic during the first quarter valued at $23,600,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 245,664.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 518,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 518,351 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 452,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 130,572 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 444,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 126,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of SCHL opened at $28.73 on Friday. Scholastic Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $722.27 million, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($0.08). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Scholastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corporation will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Scholastic in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Scholastic Profile

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

