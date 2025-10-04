Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,458 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 331,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 64,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.74.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

