Comparing Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) & Spirits Capital (OTCMKTS:SSCC)

Volatility and Risk

Kirin has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kirin and Spirits Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirin $15.47 billion 0.76 $384.21 million $0.45 32.22 Spirits Capital N/A N/A -$5.59 million ($0.07) -31.71

Profitability

Kirin has higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital. Spirits Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kirin and Spirits Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirin 2.30% 3.75% 1.66% Spirits Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kirin beats Spirits Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products. In addition, the company engages in the factories and theme park businesses; management and operation of a chain of Kirin City beer pubs; and manufacture and sale of amino acids and nucleic acids for pharmaceutical and industrial use bulk pharmaceuticals, as well as margarine, jams, and honey. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of Coca-Cola products and other soft drinks; manufacture of Four Roses bourbon; transport logistic services; shared services, such as accounting, human resources, and real estate; Internal information system development; sales of feed; insurance agent; and sales of the supplements; research, development, manufacture, and sale of cosmetics and health foods. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Spirits Capital

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

