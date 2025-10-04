Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,260.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,532.20. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $65,268.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,519.20. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $401,605 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $185.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 132.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.