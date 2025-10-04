2,548 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Bought by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,210 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in EOG Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius Research began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

