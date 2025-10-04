Cape ANN Savings Bank Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Johns Hopkins University raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 4,166,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,927,000 after buying an additional 316,364 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,215,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $179,665,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $164,781,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $139.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.89.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

