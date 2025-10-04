Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $156.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.58 and a 200 day moving average of $146.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $109.15 and a one year high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

