Pflug Koory LLC Sells 130 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:JCI opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $112.63. The company has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.