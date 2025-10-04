Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $11.09 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $266.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $120.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

