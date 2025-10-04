Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $175.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.