Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,675,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Penumbra by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,159,000 after acquiring an additional 572,606 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,045,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,750. This trade represents a 13.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $162,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,857 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,007.06. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,595 shares of company stock worth $23,984,492 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.93.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $256.05 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $310.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.64 and a 200-day moving average of $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

