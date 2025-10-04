Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Position Increased by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 29.5%

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $33.20 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

