Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 81.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Generac by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Generac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.42, for a total transaction of $837,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,740,467.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

