Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $NUV Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 274.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 80.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.4%
NYSE NUV opened at $9.03 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.