Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $NUV Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 274.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 80.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE NUV opened at $9.03 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

