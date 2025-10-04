Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $144,000 in Mach Natural Resources LP $MNR

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen acquired 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $44,393.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,816,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,602,585.36. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Saturday, September 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mach Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mach Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Mach Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $13.16 on Friday. Mach Natural Resources LP has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.11.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.56 million. Analysts expect that Mach Natural Resources LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Mach Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. Mach Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

