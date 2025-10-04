Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sage Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SGPYY opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54. Sage Group has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $69.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sage Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

