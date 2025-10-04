Peoples Bank OH Buys Shares of 32,602 iShares Core Dividend ETF $DIVB

Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. iShares Core Dividend ETF makes up about 1.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peoples Bank OH owned 0.18% of iShares Core Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIVB. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,518,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,973,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,761,000 after buying an additional 292,177 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,930,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 602,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 184,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,579,000.

BATS:DIVB opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $963.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

