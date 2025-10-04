Short Interest in Samsonite Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Decreases By 61.8%

Samsonite Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the August 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 372,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Samsonite Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. Samsonite Group has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Get Samsonite Group alerts:

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite Group had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 8.46%.The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Samsonite Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Samsonite Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMSEY

About Samsonite Group

(Get Free Report)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.