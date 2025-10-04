AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. $CCO

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 18,076,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,065,000 after buying an additional 1,310,680 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 6,267,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 1,723,417 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,023,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 5,661,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 547,282 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,893,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 912,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $14,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,197,491 shares in the company, valued at $46,553,164.83. This trade represents a 23.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 65,612,859 shares in the company, valued at $70,205,759.13. This represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,478,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,573 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

CCO opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $743.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 2.64.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. Clear Channel Outdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $1.75 target price on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.50 price target on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

