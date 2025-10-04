Peoples Bank OH Makes New $208,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $76.56 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

