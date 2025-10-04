Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in September

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.3643 per share. This represents a yield of 391.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

