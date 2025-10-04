S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 14.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) was up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFOR. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.37.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

