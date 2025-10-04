Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 960 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $45,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,032.22 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,040.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $806.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $753.05. The company has a market cap of $406.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

