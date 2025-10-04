Contrasting Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) & Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) and Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Onity Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Onity Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and Onity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage 0 2 0 0 2.00 Onity Group 1 1 3 0 2.40

Volatility and Risk

Federal Agricultural Mortgage currently has a consensus price target of $217.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.29%. Onity Group has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.03%. Given Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Federal Agricultural Mortgage is more favorable than Onity Group.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onity Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and Onity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage 13.14% 18.86% 0.65% Onity Group 3.74% 18.99% 0.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and Onity Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage $1.62 billion 1.10 $207.19 million $16.98 9.59 Onity Group $1.10 billion 0.28 $33.90 million $3.92 9.66

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Onity Group. Federal Agricultural Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans. Its Rural Infrastructure Finance line of business is involved in the purchase of rural utilities loans and renewable energy loans and guarantees of securities backed by loans, as well as LTSPCs for pools of eligible rural utilities loans; by loans for electric or telecommunications facilities by lenders organized as cooperatives to borrowers; and other financial institutions that are secured by pools of eligible loans. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Onity Group

(Get Free Report)

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

