Ascent Group LLC Grows Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Medpace worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 25.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 14.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 70.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $532.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.72. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $547.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The company had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 41,801 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.11, for a total value of $18,940,451.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 36,503 shares in the company, valued at $16,539,874.33. The trade was a 53.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total value of $5,450,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,380. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,266 shares of company stock valued at $74,111,427 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild Redb downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.