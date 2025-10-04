Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight” Rating

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $212.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.47.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.4%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $189.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $453.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average is $162.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.