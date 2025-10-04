Insider Selling: Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) CEO Sells 881 Shares of Stock

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) CEO Quang Pham sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $12,342.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,888.33. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CVKD opened at $14.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.96. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts expect that Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

