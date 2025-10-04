Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) vs. Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Critical Analysis

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blue Bird shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Lucid Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Bird and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird 0 0 6 1 3.14 Lucid Group 3 8 2 0 1.92

Profitability

Blue Bird currently has a consensus target price of $60.58, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. Lucid Group has a consensus target price of $23.85, indicating a potential downside of 3.70%. Given Blue Bird’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Lucid Group.

This table compares Blue Bird and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird 8.16% 61.66% 21.26% Lucid Group -259.57% -79.40% -26.63%

Volatility & Risk

Blue Bird has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Bird and Lucid Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird $1.42 billion 1.20 $105.55 million $3.50 15.41 Lucid Group $807.83 million 9.42 -$2.71 billion ($11.50) -2.15

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Bird, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blue Bird beats Lucid Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines. The company also sells replacement bus parts; and provides financing services and extended warranties related to its products. Blue Bird Corporation sells its products through drop ship and a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; independent service centers; and maintains a parts distribution center. Blue Bird Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

