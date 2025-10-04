Reviewing Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) & LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of LGI Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of LGI Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 86.2% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LGI Homes and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LGI Homes 2 2 2 0 2.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

LGI Homes currently has a consensus price target of $75.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.31%. Given LGI Homes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

This table compares LGI Homes and Transcontinental Realty Investors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LGI Homes $2.20 billion 0.56 $196.07 million $6.63 8.02 Transcontinental Realty Investors $47.07 million 8.45 $5.86 million $0.76 60.57

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors. LGI Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LGI Homes and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LGI Homes 7.63% 8.00% 4.21% Transcontinental Realty Investors 13.88% 0.41% 0.33%

Risk & Volatility

LGI Homes has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. It serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Utah. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

