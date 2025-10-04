Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.3889.

Several equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

AKAM stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $106.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,300.85. The trade was a 15.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,945.36. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,990 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.0% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,595,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,817,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,753,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $141,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,206 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,663.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,027,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $81,927,000 after buying an additional 968,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 147.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,471,281 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after buying an additional 875,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.