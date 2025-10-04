Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 147.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.0%

FIX opened at $816.51 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $852.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $733.91 and a 200-day moving average of $546.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 188,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,078,940.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total value of $5,842,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $32,879,799.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.60.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

