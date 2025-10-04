Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 1.3%

ELS opened at $61.93 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.74%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.