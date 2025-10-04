Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 506 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 86.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.36.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $305.13 on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $309.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

