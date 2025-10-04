Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 706 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $3,095,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $7,588,685. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of COST stock opened at $915.38 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $867.34 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $953.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $971.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $405.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 26th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,067.19.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

