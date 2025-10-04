NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF $QAI Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QAI. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after buying an additional 810,131 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 124.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 910,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 504,118 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 38,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.30. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $34.08.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

