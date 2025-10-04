Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Takes $394,000 Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $603.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $579.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.81. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $607.33.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.