Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 32.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,314,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,514,000 after buying an additional 812,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,013,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,280,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 13.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,354,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,153,000 after buying an additional 155,999 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,257,000 after buying an additional 44,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 416.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,877,000 after buying an additional 940,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE HXL opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. Hexcel Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hexcel

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $568,162.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,528.88. The trade was a 14.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $59,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,283 shares in the company, valued at $278,395. This trade represents a 17.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.