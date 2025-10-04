Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,066,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Matauro LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 948,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,296,000 after acquiring an additional 154,773 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $190.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.63. The company has a market capitalization of $410.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.92, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

