Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,023 Shares of SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF $MYMJ

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMJ – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,589,000.

NASDAQ MYMJ opened at $24.75 on Friday. SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.0636 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

The SPDR SSgA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2030. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMJ was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

