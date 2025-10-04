Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 382 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE BSX opened at $97.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.05. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

