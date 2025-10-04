J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires Shares of 8,671 Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 105.6% in the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 18,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 29,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $1,477,965.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 390,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,376,230.30. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 182,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,875,167.43. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,608 shares of company stock worth $99,222,126 over the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $150.49 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average of $195.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.74.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

