River Street Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust $IQI

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 47,267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 592,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 87,535 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, North Ground Capital boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 147,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter.

IQI stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

