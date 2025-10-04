Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 112.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,344,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,022,000 after acquiring an additional 712,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

